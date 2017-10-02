‘Political Rewind’ replay: The Las Vegas aftermath, and Tom Price’ fall

View Caption Hide Caption A broken window at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino is seen in the aftermath of a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday in Las Vegas. AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” of necessity began with the scores of dead and hundreds wounded in Las Vegas mass murder that stunned the nation.

Beyond that, we dissected the resignation of Tom Price as President Donald Trump’s secretary of health and human services. One thing you might not have known: Price’s poor relationship with Gov. Nathan Deal at one point is one reason the Sixth District congressional contest was so tough for Republican Karen Handel in June.

To top it all off, we had former secretary of state Cathy Cox onboard to preview tonight’s meeting of the two Staceys in the Democratic race for governor.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; Republican consultant Brian Robinson; and former WSB-TV reporter Lori Geary.

