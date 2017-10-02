Georgia politicians react to Las Vegas shooting
Georgia politicians offered a mix of condolences and outrage on Monday after a gunman at a Las Vegas hotel killed at least 58 people and injured hundreds more when he opened fire on an outdoor concert late Sunday.
Two leading Democratic candidates for governor called for new firearms restrictions to prevent a repeat of Sunday’s carnage. Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams urged lawmakers to summon the “political courage” to support more background checks. And ex-state Rep. Stacey Evans pushed for the end of “loopholes” that she said allows dangerous people to buy guns.
While details on causes of last night’s tragedy are to come, we know that someone who would commit such an atrocity shouldn’t have guns.
— Stacey Evans (@EvansforGeorgia) October 2, 2017
We must grieve & support families of the murdered and wounded. And take action: background checks, sensible restrictions & political courage
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 2, 2017
A Republican candidate for governor, meanwhile, sparked criticism of his own by invoking the NFL anthem protests. State Sen. Michael Williams questioned in a tweet whether any NFL players would “take a knee to law enforcement” during Monday night’s NFL game. “We’ll remember you,” he added, leading to a barrage of pushback on social media.
After #LasVegasAttack, who will be the first player in 2nites NFL game to take a knee to law enforcement? We’ll remember you. #SupportLEOs
— Michael Williams (@williamsforga) October 2, 2017
Democrat Stacey Abrams, a former House lawmaker, urged lawmakers to summon the “political courage” for new firearms restrictions. Georgia has adopted a string of gun expansions in recent years, including the “campus carry” law that took effect in July allowing firearms on many parts of public college campuses.
Each of the candidates also called for prayers for the victims. So did Gov. Nathan Deal, who said there’s no “logical way to explain” the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and called it a tragedy that “we will never understand.”
He pointed to legislation approved earlier this year that raises the salary for state law enforcement officers and requires additional training.
“That’s why it’s important we did what we did to increase the salaries for state law enforcement officers to keep the best and to attract the best,” said Deal, adding that the Georgia State Patrol attracted one of its largest number of applicants in state history this year.
The crowded field of candidates seeking to replace Deal sent their own messages of grief over the shooting.
Here’s a look at some of the other responses:
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families in Las Vegas and those affected by this horrific act of violence.
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 2, 2017
Nita & I are shocked to awake to this most horrific and heinous violence in Las Vegas. Join us in praying for the victims and their families
— Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) October 2, 2017
My heart goes out to everyone out in Las Vegas. What should have been a time of joy is now a time of sadness. https://t.co/r2zobnwjqR
— Stacey Evans (@EvansforGeorgia) October 2, 2017
This is horrifying. Shannan and I are praying for the victims and their families, and those still fighting for their lives. https://t.co/OQ6q9P0sxd
— Hunter Hill (@votehunterhill) October 2, 2017
Horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Praying for victims and their loved ones, local law enforcement, and doctors working to save lives. #Nevada
— Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 2, 2017
Praying for victims & first responders in #LasVegas. We stand united as Americans today. May hell rain down on the evil perpetrator(s)
— Michael Williams (@williamsforga) October 2, 2017
We can pray all we want, but until somebody figures out how to keep semi automatic weapons with high capacity magazines off the streets, this will happen again.
Um, yeah there is! This is the only developed country in the world where these types of shootings happen every few months!
https://twitter.com/Mr30296zipcode/status/914645275821723648 Alright Erase My face out of it as Whites' graphic design My private jet flew there. A disputed white male took the charge. https://twitter.com/Mr30296zipcode/status/904000216424165376
Michael Williams is becoming more unlikeable by the day.
@BK37 Someone actually liked him to begin with?
How about stop with the racism! I swear this country is so full of hate!!
country is full of hate it seems, but curious what makes you think this was about racism?
ISIS? Right. THIS BS OPERATION IS FOR #Antigun Legislation / #AntiNRA ALREADY HAPPENING TODAY for the #NWO! http://crisiscast.com - #G4S Sponsor > who did #OrlandoPulse shooter work for? G4S …. HELLO? #Vegas #CrisisActorAd > www.crowdsondemand.com #ProblemReactionSolution is a political science tactic that WORKS on a REACTIONARY (social media) PUBLIC LIKE YOURSELVES.
Take your meds!
Glad folks loves smoking. Cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the United States.
I hope this guy rots in he// for killing all of those innocent white folks. I also hope this tragic event motivates people at the top to do something about the legacy issue of white on white crime. McVeigh (Oklahoma bombing), Kaczynski (Unabomber), Ted Bundy (serial killer), Koresh (Waco, TX massacre; over 70 killed), and John Hinckley (attempted assassination of Reagan & shot several others). I can go on and on and on citing more examples of the white on white crime epidemic. I hope the L.V. tragedy serves as the catalyst to do something about this problem...
This will happen in Georgia too since the Legislature and Governor take orders from the NRA. Other states have passed strict assault weapon bans and tougher registration requirements which have been upheld by the federal courts. Yes it will happen here due to the GOP and NRA sleeping in the same bed.
Not a criminal, purchased guns legally, broke no laws, just remember, this is exactly the kind of person Governor Deal believes should be owning guns and taking them to school.
The whole “murder is illegal” thing means he broke a law. Shooting in a city limits means he broke a law. Also, fully automatic guns (which most likely was illegally converted from a semi, which is also a felony) are illegal for most civilians and has been since 1934 which means he broke another law. But yeah, I’m sure he didn’t know about those laws. And ironically, none of the colleges with campus carry laws have reported any issues in the year (for most states, GA only had it in effect since July) it has been established. No drunken shootouts, no Wild West scenarios, just a bunch of people who want to make sure this doesn’t happen to them. Feel free to check the FBI statistics but most legal gun owners obey the law better or more strictly than 91% of the population, including cops.
There has not been one instance of anything negative happening from “campus carry.” If you think the police will be there to protect you are sadly mistaken.
i guess we'll never know
someone has to say it...ALL THIS WHITE ON WHITE CRIME! LMAO
Sure Governor Deal can explain taking 600,000 Georgians off of healthcare by refusing Federal funding.....not much different than mass murderer!!! Republicans just kill people with a pen!!!
Then ban assault weapons in Georgia!
I don't want to hear about their freaking thoughts and prayers. I want to hear how they plan to address the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.
Ask
Chicago.
obama turned his back to it.
@booger hux how does it feel to be a racist? when you get up and look in teh mirror, are you proud? If you have kids, do you think they will like you as a person when they realize who and what you are. your mother should have swallowed you....like she did all the others!
Now, we have to worry about copy cats given evil ideas.
No time to take guns from law abiding citizens.
мy вeѕт ғrendѕ daddy jυѕт goт an alмoѕт new вlυe мInιcooper roadѕтer converтiвle вy worĸing parт тiмe ғroм a мacвooĸ... view iт now.........cash-feed.com
Take your scams elsewhere, here in America we hurt today.
@booger hux Take your feigned concern elsewhere. Americans are hurt every day from gun violence . . . and Americans in PR and USVI have been hurting for a few weeks.
...how about first starting with gun laws...they need to be more strict... How is this hard to figure out?
We figured it out long ago, guess your type didnt get the memo...
'WHEN GUNS ARE OUTLAWED, ONLY OUTLAWS WILL HAVE GUNS'
Put simply, thugs, crooks will always have access.
@booger hux Good. Then the police know who to shoot!
How bout nah
Even the leaders on the left who promote the hate do not understand it. They just like to hate.
93 Americans are shot every single day by their Second Amendment loving fellow American neighbors.
Did they have a background check?
Check it out before you classify .
Angry white men with access to too many guns is how you would describe it.
Giving crazy people governorships and weapons should both be illegal!
Says the govern who is in bed with the NRA.
Prayers to the victims and their families. Folks none of us can begin to understand why anyone would do something like this. It's obvious this man was suffering from some form of mental illness.
MENTAL ILLNESS IS REAL!!! WE NEED MORE TRAINING ON WAYS TO IDENTIFIY IT AND OFFER SOME HELP TO THOSE THAT ARE SUFFERING FROM IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Quandary You can buy guns in Georgia if you are mentally ill.
In America we need stricter gun laws and regulations. A travel ban didn’t prevent this mass shooting in Las Vegas or the recent church shooting in Tennessee. According to Trump only immigrants, Muslims, and Hispanics commit crimes,and terrorist acts. In this case the suspect wasn’t an immigrant, Hispanic, or a Muslim. Lives were lost and people were injured. My prayers go the victims, the grieving families, and to the City of Las Vegas.
Darryl, If someone wants to cause mass destruction all they would need to do is strap some c4 around their waist and pull the switch. How do you or how would you prevent that?
The other issue here is the elephant in the room (mental illness). It can't be seen - but can fester for years like a cancer until the person snaps!!!! We need to start talking about mental illness so we can remove the stigma and get folks the help they need. Just banning the guns is not going to stop a terrorist attack or stop someone suffering from mental illness from causing harm to others and themselves!!!!!
Lets see where his
ties are, lefty.
@booger hux Booger - please give it a break - just for one day! If only for the respect for the victims and their families.
The shooter was a white male 64 years old with no criminal record. Mental illness does not discriminate - it can affect anyone of us. Please don't turn this into a right versus left issue. PLEASE!!!!!!!!
@Quandary @booger hux Me give it a break?
Look at others , then chastize your bunch...
@booger hux @Quandary Ok, I apologize - to all others on this blog - please out of respect for the victims and their families - I am begging you to not turn this into a political issue.
We have a lot of our fellow Americans suffering from mental illness - we need solutions here.
Does any one have any ideas on how to address the lack of understanding or action on mental illness in America?
Agree -
but obama turned his back on vets returning ...Have a friend having trouble getting meds monthly.
Mr. Trump trying to deal with this also...
Marti Lampkin so I guess we just suck it up, do nothing and let more people die.
3000 babies are aborted every week who has compassion for that?
Marti Lampkin Assault rifles can be purchased at gun shows.
Corey Swenson omg.....get real...dumbest comment I have read so far...smh
So called “assault rifles” are literally not different than hunting rifles. They shoot the same bullet, the same distance, at the same level of power, and the same rate of fire. The only difference is the pistol grip, the stock (part that goes on your shoulder) is collapsible, and the AR version has a rail for attachments. That’s it. Same gun, different packaging. Machine guns have been banned for civilian ownership since 1934. You can illegally convert a semi auto into a fully auto if you have a CNC machine and gunsmith training but they are not reliable and already a felony so new laws would not change this at all. Also, the church shooting in Tennessee was stopped by a civilian who had a carry permit and kept the shooter at gun point until the police arrived (15 min after it was all over) and this case made TN decide to waive the fee for training and concealed carry license, in hopes that more people would get theirs. Guns save lives. Criminals have no problem breaking laws and will use any tool they can to come out on top.
Cory Tiller I am very aware of the damage that handguns, assault rifles, machine guns, rate of fire can do to the human body. I am knowledgeable when it comes to effective fire, field of fire, back drops, and maximum effective range, and distances. I am prior military. Everyone that owns a handgun doesn’t need to have a handgun. Far as gun ownerships, there needs to be extensive background checks. Also, in reference to carry concealed handgun permit, the training should be more than one class. There should be multiple classes, including a day and night qualification.
