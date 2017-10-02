Georgia governor’s top lawyer takes off for Delta

Gov. Nathan Deal tapped a new executive counsel on Monday after his top attorney landed a new job leading the lobbying team for Delta Air Lines.

David Werner is jetting to the Atlanta-based airline after less than a year as the governor’s executive counsel. He was previously the chief operating officer for Georgia’s economic development arm and also a former state chief operating officer.

He’ll be succeeded by Carey Miller, who is now the deputy executive counsel and public safety policy adviser in the governor’s office.

Werner is a long-time Deal deputy – the governor called him an “instrumental member of my administration” since 2010 – who was part of his inner circle. He was among a trio of staffers who took temporary leave from the state to join Deal’s campaign in 2014 and one of a dwindling number of the Republican’s loyalists who have stayed in the office for most of the governor’s 7-year stint.

Delta, meanwhile, has sought to beef up its presence in the Gold Dome since lawmakers in 2015 eliminated a tax credit that saved the airline about $23 million a year to help pay for transportation improvements.

