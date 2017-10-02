Georgia 2018: Abrams and Evans clash in first Democratic forum
The first showdown between Stacey Abrams and Stacey Evans was not a bare-knuckled debate that left both bruised and battered, but neither was it a polite velvet-gloved discussion that spared the sharp elbows.
It was a decided mix of both: A forum that yielded fiery press releases but also compelled hard-bitten aides – and the candidates themselves – to applaud their rivals’ speeches …
