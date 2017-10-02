Our Products
Georgia 2018: Abrams and Evans clash in first Democratic forum

Elections - Ga Governor.

Democrats Stacey Abrams (left) and Stacey Evans (right) shake hands at the conclusion of their first forum in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

The first showdown between Stacey Abrams and Stacey Evans was not a bare-knuckled debate that left both bruised and battered, but neither was it a polite velvet-gloved discussion that spared the sharp elbows.

It was a decided mix of both: A forum that yielded fiery press releases but also compelled hard-bitten aides – and the candidates themselves – to applaud their rivals’ speeches …

