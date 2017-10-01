Kasim Reed is not fading from the spotlight in the race to replace him
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed will soon be leaving the office he’s occupied for eight years, but he’s not fading from the spotlight. And he’s certainly not keeping to himself his thoughts about the candidates vying to replace him.
City Council President Ceasar Mitchell? “A disaster.” City Councilwoman Mary Norwood? “Light work.” Former City Council leader Cathy Woolard? “A quitter.”
Any candidate looking to gain ground in the election by attacking Reed’s policies, be warned. The current mayor won’t hesitate to counter punch.
