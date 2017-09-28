Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
83
17
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Why the Athens mayor was exiled from the local Democratic party

Georgia Legislature.

Athens Democrats vote to oust Mayor Nancy Denson from the party’s committee. AJC/Greg Bluestein

Athens – Athens Mayor Nancy Denson has been a member of the local Democratic party for more than three decades. She identifies as a Democrat, and she’s held a string of fundraisers for prominent party figures at her Athens home over the years.

And at a testy meeting on Thursday at an Athens library, Denson was ousted from the local party’s committee for an affront many fellow Democrats considered unforgivable: She openly supports Republican Houston Gaines, a candidate for an open House seat up for grabs on Nov. 7 who was her campaign manager.

Keep reading: In Athens, a strained test of bipartisanship in a deep-blue stronghold

View Comments 0