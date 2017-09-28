Why the Athens mayor was exiled from the local Democratic party
Athens – Athens Mayor Nancy Denson has been a member of the local Democratic party for more than three decades. She identifies as a Democrat, and she’s held a string of fundraisers for prominent party figures at her Athens home over the years.
And at a testy meeting on Thursday at an Athens library, Denson was ousted from the local party’s committee for an affront many fellow Democrats considered unforgivable: She openly supports Republican Houston Gaines, a candidate for an open House seat up for grabs on Nov. 7 who was her campaign manager.
