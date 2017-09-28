Senate confirms former state rep. to be Atlanta-based U.S. attorney

View Caption Hide Caption Then-state Rep. B.J. Pak, R-Lilburn, center, talks with Rep. Matt Ramsey, R-Peachtree City, before the start of the Georgia Legislature Session in 2012. Jason Getz jgetz@ajc.com

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday easily confirmed former state Rep. B.J. Pak to head the U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta for four years.

The Trump administration tapped the former Georgia lawmaker for the prestigious position in July, citing Pak’s vision for “making America safe again.”

Pak sailed through his Senate confirmation hearing earlier this month and was okayed by the chamber as part of a block of judicial, ambassadorial and military nominees considered noncontroversial.

Once sworn in, Pak will hold the vaunted northern district position once held by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Quillian Yates, Georgia Supreme Court Justice David Nahmias and ex-U.S. Rep. Bob Barr.

Pak is a former federal prosecutor who represented a Gwinnett County-based district in the state House for three terms. While an assistant U.S. attorney in Atlanta, he led the prosecution of conspirators who tried to steal Coca-Cola’s trade secrets and aimed to sell them to Pepsi. Now a partner in a well-connected GOP law firm, Pak briefly considered running for Georgia attorney general.

He is the first of Trump’s Georgia judicial picks to be approved by the Senate.

