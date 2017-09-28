Former colleagues steer clear of Tom Price’s private jet woes

View Caption Hide Caption Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — Some liberal Democrats may have been quick to call for health Secretary Tom Price’s resignation on Wednesday amid his private plane rigmarole, but the former congressman’s onetime Georgia colleagues are keeping their distance or urging patience as a government watchdog probes Price’s official trips.

“I really don’t know the details, so I’ll reserve judgment,” said U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville.

“I don’t really have a comment on that,” U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, said Wednesday. “I think that’s something that they’re investigating now, and we’ll see what happens.”

Their comments came hours after President Donald Trump said he was “not happy” with Price in the aftermath of reports that the former orthopedic surgeon spent roughly $300,000 in taxpayer money flying private jets to official events, and left the door open to firing Price.

Others expressed disbelief.

“Tommy is the most thrift-conscious person I know,” said former U.S. Rep. Lynn Westmoreland, who served with Price in the Georgia Legislature and U.S. Congress before retiring last year. “He and (his wife, Betty Price) live a very humble life, so when I heard about it I was just really surprised.”

