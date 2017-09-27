Proposal would turn Stone Mountain into repository for unwanted Civil War monuments
The bipartisan duo behind a racially-charged Facebook exchange on removing some of Georgia’s most prominent Civil War monuments have reached a compromise over how to handle the divisive symbols. And now they hope lawmakers can rally behind their plan.
Their proposal would allow local communities to decide whether Civil War monuments should remain on their grounds, overhauling a provision in state law that makes it illegal to “relocate, remove, conceal or obscure” any Confederate memorial. It also would set up Stone Mountain, the sprawling state-owned granite monument to the Confederate war dead, as a repository for Civil War statues that communities decide they don’t want.
