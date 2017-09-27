‘Political Rewind’ replay: Tom Price’s high-altitude woes grow
Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” opens on President Donald Trump’s expression of unhappiness with his health and human services secretary’s penchant for private planes.
Another failed Senate Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act also required the presence of Andy Miller of Georgia Health News. And there was Roy Moore’s victory in Alabama to chew over, too.
If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:
Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Miller; the AJC’s Kyle Wingfield; and Melita Easters, the founder of Georgia WIN List.
