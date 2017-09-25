‘Political Rewind’ replay: John Barrow, Tom Price and eventually, anthem-kneeling

View Caption Hide Caption Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank joins arms with his players during the playing of the national anthem prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday in Detroit. Leon Halip/Getty Images

On today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind,” we reach immediate consensus on former Democratic congressman John Barrow’s decision to attempt a statewide run for secretary of state next year.

It makes political sense: It’s an open seat, the Republican field could be a volatile one, and as long as the Russian hacking story lives, electoral security will be a major issue in 2018.

But there was a cruel streak loose in the studio today. Only after wading through a number of other issues – Tom Price’s preference for private jets and maneuverings over transit included — did we allow our resident Monday Republican to defend President Donald Trump’s attack on anthem-kneeling in the NFL.

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; “Uncle” Buddy Darden, a former Democratic congressman; and Republican strategist Brian Robinson.

