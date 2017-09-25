‘Political Rewind’ replay: John Barrow, Tom Price and eventually, anthem-kneeling
On today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind,” we reach immediate consensus on former Democratic congressman John Barrow’s decision to attempt a statewide run for secretary of state next year.
It makes political sense: It’s an open seat, the Republican field could be a volatile one, and as long as the Russian hacking story lives, electoral security will be a major issue in 2018.
But there was a cruel streak loose in the studio today. Only after wading through a number of other issues – Tom Price’s preference for private jets and maneuverings over transit included — did we allow our resident Monday Republican to defend President Donald Trump’s attack on anthem-kneeling in the NFL.
If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:
Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; “Uncle” Buddy Darden, a former Democratic congressman; and Republican strategist Brian Robinson.
View Comments 0