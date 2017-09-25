Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
76
2
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Georgia’s John Barrow seeks statewide office, saying he can’t ‘stand on the sidelines’

Georgia Legislature, John Barrow.

Former Rep. John Barrow in 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

Former Georgia congressman John Barrow, who was the last white Democrat from the Deep South in Congress, will end a three-year absence from politics with a statewide Democratic bid to become secretary of state in 2018.

Barrow said he refuses to “stand on the sidelines when we face such huge challenges” and vowed to protect the right to vote, cut regulations and crack down on fraud.

“None of this has anything to do with partisan politics,” he said, “and I won’t allow it if I’m elected.”

More: Read the rest of the story – and more about Barrow’s plans – at PoliticallyGeorgia.com

View Comments 0