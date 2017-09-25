Georgia’s John Barrow seeks statewide office, saying he can’t ‘stand on the sidelines’
Former Georgia congressman John Barrow, who was the last white Democrat from the Deep South in Congress, will end a three-year absence from politics with a statewide Democratic bid to become secretary of state in 2018.
Barrow said he refuses to “stand on the sidelines when we face such huge challenges” and vowed to protect the right to vote, cut regulations and crack down on fraud.
“None of this has anything to do with partisan politics,” he said, “and I won’t allow it if I’m elected.”
More: Read the rest of the story – and more about Barrow’s plans – at PoliticallyGeorgia.com
View Comments 0