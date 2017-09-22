Sarah Palin squares off against Donald Trump over Alabama senate race
The Associated Press has coined a good, quick description for the GOP end of the U.S. Senate race in Alabama: Donald Trump vs. Trumpland.
The president will be in Huntsville this evening, the headliner for a rally to boost incumbent Luther Strange, who wants to make permanent his grip on the seat given up by Jeff Sessions, now U.S. attorney general. Strange has also received a boatload of financial support from Senate Republican leaders, including Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Strange’s opponent in the Tuesday runoff is Roy Moore, a former Alabama chief justice who has twice been thrown off the bench. Moore is running ahead in most polls. And last night, after a raucous debate between the two candidates, a pair of Trump allies, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, were the featured speakers at a rally for Moore.
***
Everybody involved in this race has the IQ of a turnip.
@Aquagirl Now now AQ, be your normal nice self. Elizabeth Warren will not get elected in ALA.
@Retired/Soldier @Aquagirl Red Herring, lol. Wasn't aware EW was a candidate.
@JKToole @Retired/Soldier @Aquagirl The point is ALA is going to elect someone more conservative than AQ would like.
@Retired/Soldier And both are knuckle draggers.
@JKToole @Retired/Soldier Nope, one is a constitutional conservative and the other is a pseudo conservative.
@Retired/Soldier @JKToole Because Constitutionalists always get kicked off the Supreme Court, LOL
Nothing conservative about forcing your religious views on the populace. Everywhere else in the world that's called extremism.
@JKToole @Retired/Soldier No politics in play there, right? My courthouse, in my county, has the 10 Commandments up just like Moore wanted. No fuss or court case here.
@JKToole @Retired/Soldier Here is a question for you. Is being removed from the bench a "disqualififer" from serving in Congress?
@Retired/Soldier @JKToole Nope. He broke the law.
- Violation of the Alabama Canon of Judicial Ethics, for disregarding a federal injunction.
- Violation of the Alabama Canon of Judicial Ethics, for demonstrated unwillingness to follow clear law.
- Violation of the Alabama Canon of Judicial Ethics, for abuse of administrative authority.
- Violation of the Alabama Canon of Judicial Ethics, for substituting his judgement for the judgement of the entire Alabama Supreme Court, including failure to abstain from public comment about a pending proceeding in his own court.
- Violation of the Alabama Canon of Judicial Ethics, for interference with legal process and remedies in the United States District Court and/or Alabama Supreme Court related to proceedings in which Alabama probate judges were involved.
- Violation of the Alabama Canon of Judicial Ethics, for failure to recuse himself from pending proceedings in the Alabama Supreme Court after making public comment and placing his impartiality into question.
@JKToole @Retired/Soldier You didn't answer my question. Is what he did disqualify him from swerving in Congress. A simple yes or no works.
I wonder if Sarah Palin or Sebastian Gorka went to Alabama on their own dime or were paid for their appearance.
@JKToole What is your point, did Al Gore pay his own way when he stumped for HRC? Of course not, that is an expense thee campaign normally picks up.
Trump is just trying to appease the Establishment Repubs. He still needs them. It was like hugging your old grandmother. He just went along. Ole Mitch is having heart palpatations over Judge Roy Moore. That is a good thing for America. Judge Roy Moore wins big on Tuesday. More Swamp to be drained next Tuesday. That is a good thing for America.
No one has ever cared about anything bible space spews
Not sure why Trump is supporting Strange, the globalist McConnell swamp creature, but it doesn't matter because Moore is going to win. Those who vote Republican started a political revolution within the party in 2016, and the draining of the swamp including replacing several RINO senators with conservatives in the future is a sure bet.
@PJ25 That's funny. Call it what you want, but historically speaking, who is really the RINO? Newsflash - it ain't McConnell. You'll recall that George Wallace and Strom Thurman (who had identical views as Moore) left the GOP. Wallace went as far as to run as the AIM candidate for President.
@Retired/Soldier You're right. My bad. Wallace ran for President as an independent. Strom left the Democrats in 1964 the year Goldwater won the South running during the first wave of the "Southern Strategy"
@JKToole @Retired/Soldier You see, I am right occasionally...lol
Dumb vs Dumber
To all my liberal friends on here, a comment they thought I would never write. Trump is wrong to support Strange. I feel better now, lol. I ask all my conservative friends send Judge Roy a contribution and call any friends you have in ALA. to vote Moore.
@Retired/Soldier Better to make a pile of your money and set fire to it - same outcome. One is lemming (possibly criminal) the other is a throwback to a 1950's George Wallace.
Move forward, not backward.
Once again, as a Georgian, give thanks for Alabama.
