Sarah Palin squares off against Donald Trump over Alabama senate race

View Caption Hide Caption Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at a rally, Thursday in Montgomery, Ala. Palin is in Montgomery to support Judge Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate candidacy. AP/Brynn Anderson

The Associated Press has coined a good, quick description for the GOP end of the U.S. Senate race in Alabama: Donald Trump vs. Trumpland.

The president will be in Huntsville this evening, the headliner for a rally to boost incumbent Luther Strange, who wants to make permanent his grip on the seat given up by Jeff Sessions, now U.S. attorney general. Strange has also received a boatload of financial support from Senate Republican leaders, including Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Strange’s opponent in the Tuesday runoff is Roy Moore, a former Alabama chief justice who has twice been thrown off the bench. Moore is running ahead in most polls. And last night, after a raucous debate between the two candidates, a pair of Trump allies, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, were the featured speakers at a rally for Moore.

