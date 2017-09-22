‘Political Rewind’ replay: John McCain says no, and Sarah Palin’s back

View Caption Hide Caption U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. AP file/Cliff Owen

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” began with breaking, AP style news:

Sen. John McCain declared his opposition Friday to the GOP’s last-ditch effort to repeal and replace “Obamacare,” dealing a likely death blow to the legislation and, perhaps, to the Republican Party’s years of vows to kill the program. It was the second time in three months the 81-year-old McCain emerged as the destroyer of his party’s signature promise to voters.

But the bookend was the decision by Sarah Palin, McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election, to oppose President Donald Trump’s choice in the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate in Alabama. Trump is due in Huntsville this evening, to support incumbent Luther Strange against former Alabama chief justice Roy Moore.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly: state Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta; and Todd Rehm, a Republican consultant and editor of Georgia Pundit.

Related