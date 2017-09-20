‘Political Rewind’ replay: Two mayors and another health care debate

View Caption Hide Caption AJC file

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” featured two Georgia mayors – a Republican from Sandy Springs and a Republican from Columbus. Among the topics:

— The decision by the State Election Board to hand several voter fraud cases involving the New Georgia Project, once headed up by state lawmaker Stacey Abrams, now a Democratic candidate for governor. Consensus: Abrams dodges a bullet.

— President Donald Trump at the United Nations.

— and the last-ditch Senate Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Greg Bluestein, one of your AJC Insiders; Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

Related