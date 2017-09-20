Republicans try to scrap Obamacare one last time

View Caption Hide Caption Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., center, speaks to the media, accompanied by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare seemed all but dead this summer. Now it’s not. Again.

Against all odds, Georgians both for and against the effort are watching warily as GOP leaders try one last pass at taking down the signature health care law of the Obama administration before their ability to do so expires Sept. 30.

What exactly the legislation’s impact would be on Georgia isn’t entirely clear, since federal analysts will not have time to research the provisions before the hoped-for vote next week. One thing that is clear is the impact — like that of some of the previous bills — would be momentous…

