Atlanta lands major Accenture deal as it gears up for Amazon pitch

Insider’s note: This story is by Greg Bluestein and Scott Trubey

Business consulting giant Accenture will announce on Wednesday it is adding more than 500 largely-tech related jobs in Atlanta over the next few years, a decision that comes as the state gears up for what might be its largest ever economic development push to win the second headquarters for Amazon.

The planned expansion of Accenture’s operations at Technology Square in Midtown will be announced at a press conference Wednesday with Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, several people with direct knowledge of the situation said. Two of the people said the jobs number could rise to more than 800.

The Accenture project would be the latest in a string of high-profile technology jobs announcements for the city and state. But Atlanta and Georgia will need an unprecedented lobbying effort to win Amazon’s second headquarters, a once-in-a-generation competition which promises to bring $5 billion in investment and 50,000 new jobs.

Read more about the Accenture jobs – and how the city is positioning itself for the Amazon deal – at myAJC.

