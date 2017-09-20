After Reed’s office was slapped with ethics complaint, a memorable placard suddenly reappeared
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s office faces an ethics complaint alleging his administration misused city resources when he attacked a candidate for mayor during a press conference at City Hall.
The complaint, filed anonymously last week, said the press conference arranged by two city staffers aimed to “denounce” Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell and said a placard and other materials he used at the event were “political and related to campaign issues, not city business.”
City Attorney Jeremy Berry said in a statement that the ethics complaint was “completely without merit.” And Reed had a not-so-subtle response of his own to the complaint.
Read the full story at MyAJC: Ethics complaint targets Reed’s attack of a mayoral candidate at press conference
View Comments 0