Abrams pushes ‘advanced energy’ jobs plan in Georgia gov race

Democrat Stacey Abrams would seek to train more advanced energy workers, overhaul building codes and permitting standards to encourage more efficiency and create a Georgia “green bank” to offer incentives for environmentally-friendly construction if she’s elected governor.

The former Georgia House Democratic leader said Tuesday her proposal would create between 25,000 to 40,000 new jobs and would save taxpayer dollars by increasing energy efficiency. Her aim, she said, is to “ensure no Georgian has to work more than one full time job to make ends meet.”

Read more about her plan at MyAJC.

A NEW PREMIUM EXPERIENCE Want to know what’s really going on when it comes to Georgia politics, policy and state news? Visit www.politicallygeorgia.com to find our Political Insider blog, in-depth reporting, thought-provoking opinion and exclusive tools to help you navigate the world of government – and make your voice heard. Already a subscriber? PoliticallyGeorgia is included with your subscription. Haven’t yet subscribed? Sign up for your free trial at PoliticallyGeorgia.com.

Related