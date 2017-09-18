Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
80
2
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

‘Political Rewind’ replay: A last ditch Senate fight over health care

GPB Political Rewind.
View Caption Hide Caption
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I- Vt., greets supporters as he arrives at an event on health care last week on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” had a health care focus: On U.S. Sen. Bernie Sander’s push for a single-payer system, bringing 15 Democratic senators with him, and on a last GOP attempt to destroy Obamacare with 51 Republican votes.

The expiration date on the latter is Sept. 30.

State Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, and Republican strategist Brian Robinson went toe-to-toe on the issue. If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s other panelists: Just host Bill Nigut, and yours truly. We pretty much sat back and watched.

View Comments 0