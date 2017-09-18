‘Political Rewind’ replay: A last ditch Senate fight over health care
Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” had a health care focus: On U.S. Sen. Bernie Sander’s push for a single-payer system, bringing 15 Democratic senators with him, and on a last GOP attempt to destroy Obamacare with 51 Republican votes.
The expiration date on the latter is Sept. 30.
State Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, and Republican strategist Brian Robinson went toe-to-toe on the issue. If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:
Today’s other panelists: Just host Bill Nigut, and yours truly. We pretty much sat back and watched.
View Comments 0