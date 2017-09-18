Georgia debates more steps to prepare for devastating weather after Irma
Georgia’s coast had long dodged one epic storm after another, but the catastrophic one-two punch delivered by hurricanes Irma and Matthew in less than a year may be a sign of what’s to come.
Climate scientists warn that warming oceans will fuel more hurricanes, meaning once-in-a-lifetime storms are likely to become more regular occurrences. Experts and local officials say it’s time for Georgia to take broader steps to prepare for more devastating weather.
That could include changes to zoning rules in low-lying coastal areas; more robust building regulations; preserving green space to reduce flooding and account for storm surges; and more money to rehabilitate vanishing shorelines.
