GBI investigates police fatal shooting of Georgia Tech student

Georgia prepares to pitch for Amazon’s second HQ

Georgia Legislature, Nathan Deal.

Amazon is seeking a second headquarters, and Atlanta is making a major push.

In a once-in-a-generation sweepstakes to win Amazon’s $5 billion second headquarters — and 50,000 jobs — the state and Atlanta are all in.

Legislative leaders are open to new incentives to lure the tech firm. Recruiters are scouting potential mega-sites close to transit and highways. And Gov. Nathan Deal said he’s ordered his economic team to make a “big push” to win over Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Read more about Georgia’s potential pitch – and where the mammoth site could end up – by clicking here. 

