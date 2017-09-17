Georgia prepares to pitch for Amazon’s second HQ
In a once-in-a-generation sweepstakes to win Amazon’s $5 billion second headquarters — and 50,000 jobs — the state and Atlanta are all in.
Legislative leaders are open to new incentives to lure the tech firm. Recruiters are scouting potential mega-sites close to transit and highways. And Gov. Nathan Deal said he’s ordered his economic team to make a “big push” to win over Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Read more about Georgia’s potential pitch – and where the mammoth site could end up – by clicking here.
View Comments 0