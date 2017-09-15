The political import of Tommy Irvin

View Caption Hide Caption Agriculture Commissioner Tommy Irvin in 2009. AJC file

Tommy Irvin, who as agriculture commissioner was Georgia’s longest-serving constitutional officer, died late Thursday, his grandson has confirmed. He was 88.

Irvin passed at his home in Mount Airy in east Georgia, with family around him, his grandson, Chris Irvin said.

For decades, Irvin was an inside player in the state Capitol, serving as a top aide to one governor and mentor to another.

