‘Political rewind’ replay: The fallout from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Equifax

View Caption Hide Caption Equifax corporate headquarters on Peachtree Street in Atlanta. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” began with an overview of the damage left by Hurricane Irma and a rembrance of Tommy Irvin, the former Georgia agriculture commissioner who died Thursday.

But to tell you the truth, you’ve got to listen the discussion about the data breach confessed to by Atlanta-based Equifax, exposing the personal details of 143 million customers.

One of our number today was Michael Owens, chairman of the Cobb County Democratic party – who happens also to be something of a cyber-security expert. His explanation of the situation is one of the best we’ve heard.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click here to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; fellow AJC Insider Greg Bluestein; Owens; and Republican consultant Eric Tanenblatt.

