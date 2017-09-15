Funeral, memorial service details for Tommy Irvin
The family of the late Tommy Irvin, the longtime Georgia agriculture commissioner, has passed on these memorial service details:
Visitation: Saturday, Sept. 16, 4 to 8 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Home North, 245 Central Avenue, Cornelia, Ga. 30531.
Funeral: Sunday, Sept. 17, 4:30 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 2175 Antioch Church Road, Mount Airy, Ga., 30563. (Seating will be limited.)
Memorial service: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30305.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a charity of your choice, or to the Georgia Masonic Home for Children in Macon.
Irvin was Georgia’s longest-serving constitutional officer. He died Thursday night at age 88. More details about Irvin and his impact on Georgia can be found here.
