Funeral, memorial service details for Tommy Irvin

Agriculture Commissioner Tommy Irvin in 2009. AJC file

The family of the late Tommy Irvin, the longtime Georgia agriculture commissioner, has passed on these memorial service details:

Visitation: Saturday, Sept. 16, 4 to 8 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Home North, 245 Central Avenue, Cornelia, Ga. 30531.

Funeral: Sunday, Sept. 17, 4:30 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 2175 Antioch Church Road, Mount Airy, Ga., 30563. (Seating will be limited.)

Memorial service: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30305.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a charity of your choice, or to the Georgia Masonic Home for Children in Macon.

Irvin was Georgia’s longest-serving constitutional officer. He died Thursday night at age 88. More details about Irvin and his impact on Georgia can be found here.

 

