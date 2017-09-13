Our Products
Most Fulton County and APS schools will reopen Thursday

‘Political rewind’ replay: Irma prompts a sea change in conversation

GPB Political Rewind.
Boats along with sections of dock are scattered in the marsh, some sitting on the bottom, after Hurricane Irma on Tuesday at St. Marys on the Georgia coast. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” begins with a 10-minute interview with Gov. Nathan Deal on the progress of recovery from Hurricane Irma.

But afterward, the gang shifts to how both Hurricanes Irma and Harvey may be changing the conversation on climate change. If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Daniel Rochberg of Emory University, a founder of the Georgia Climate Project; Beth Schapiro, a retired Democratic pollster and consultant; and Todd Rehm, a Republican consultant and editor of Georgia Pundit.

