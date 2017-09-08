‘Political Rewind’ replay: Irma worries Georgia, Trump worries Republicans
Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” soldiered on without host Bill Nigut, who was sidelined by a case of laryngitis.
Hurricane Irma was on everyone’s minds, but so was President Donald Trump, who flummoxed Republicans in Washington and elsewhere with his surprise debt ceiling deal with Democrats.
If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now, with a bonus. Pledge breaks have been edited out:
Today’s panelists: Substitute host Bradley George; yours truly; and fellow AJC hands Tamar Hallerman and Kristina Torres.
