White House nominates two Georgia judges for federal bench

View Caption Hide Caption The U.S. Court of Appeals in downtown Atlanta. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

WASHINGTON —The Trump administration on Thursday nominated a Georgia Court of Appeals judge and a U.S. Magistrate judge to fill a pair of federal judicial vacancies based in Atlanta and Brunswick.

The White House said Thursday it would tap state Court of Appeals Judge Elizabeth Branch to fill a Georgia spot on the busy 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump also nominated Stan Baker, a federal magistrate judge, for an open U.S. District Court judgeship in south Georgia.

The AJC previously reported both were likely to be tapped to the position. Baker and Branch must be confirmed by the Senate before they can assume their respective posts.

Read more about the picks on myAJC: Trump taps two new federal Georgia judges

