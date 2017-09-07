A menacing Hurricane Irma tests Georgia’s new emergency team

Gov. Nathan Deal’s overhauled storm response strategy – and his new head of the emergency management agency – face what could be their most significant weather-related challenge yet as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the Atlantic coast.

The Category 5 storm, with lashing winds topping 185 miles an hour, is one of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever recorded, and it’s projected to rake Georgia’s coast early next week.

It will be the biggest weather threat since Homer Bryson, a former corrections commissioner, was tapped to lead the state’s emergency management agency shortly after Hurricane Matthew battered Georgia in October. And it will test Deal’s weather response plan – and his better-safe-than-sorry mantra – in new ways.

That approach was on display Wednesday when the governor declared a state of emergency in six coastal counties and signed orders enforcing bans on price gouging and easing restrictions for drivers ferrying food and other supplies across the region.

Deal has taken few chances after the poor communication and slow government response to the 2014 ice storm that transformed a dusting of wintry weather into an embarrassing debacle for Georgia. Deal and other state officials say they’ve learned from their mistakes.

A weather task force appointed by the governor has led to more equipment and more coordination between state and local officials. And Deal has embraced preemptive preparations, declaring emergencies and calling for workers to stay home when severe weather threatens.

That’s what happened when wintry weather walloped Georgia three weeks after that 2014 ice storm, and again in 2015 when a new round of snow threatened metro Atlanta.

Related