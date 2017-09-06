‘Political Rewind’ replay: Parsing Georgia’s response to Trump’s DACA decision
Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” starts with a discussion of President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era program that prevents young undocumented immigrants from being deported.
It delves into the mixed response from Georgia politicians on the maneuver, the prospects of Congress taking up an immigration overhaul and new calls for a Georgia Republican to resign over his sharp-edged words to a former colleague over Civil War monuments.
Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Charles Kuck, Atlanta immigration attorney; Jackie Gingrich Cushman, a Republican strategist; and yours truly.
