Josh McKoon takes a surgical break from campaigning
If you haven’t seen state Sen. Josh McKoon of Columbus, a Republican candidate for secretary of state, there’s a reason. From his Facebook page:
It has always been a cornerstone of my commitment to public service that government be transparent, and that includes me.
During this summer I was experiencing some stomach trouble and after consulting with my physician and having some tests run, it was determined I had gallstones that would require me to undergo a procedure to remove my gallbladder.
So on Monday I had the procedure done. I am happy to report it was successful and I have been recovering well this week.
I am looking forward to getting back on the campaign trail soon so I can continue to talk to you about the new ways we can make our state government more open and transparent so it works better for all of us. #gapol #gasen
