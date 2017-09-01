Josh McKoon takes a surgical break from campaigning

View Caption Hide Caption Josh McKoon, then-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee speaking in favor of his "religious liberty" bill in 2015. Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

If you haven’t seen state Sen. Josh McKoon of Columbus, a Republican candidate for secretary of state, there’s a reason. From his Facebook page:

It has always been a cornerstone of my commitment to public service that government be transparent, and that includes me.

During this summer I was experiencing some stomach trouble and after consulting with my physician and having some tests run, it was determined I had gallstones that would require me to undergo a procedure to remove my gallbladder.

So on Monday I had the procedure done. I am happy to report it was successful and I have been recovering well this week.

I am looking forward to getting back on the campaign trail soon so I can continue to talk to you about the new ways we can make our state government more open and transparent so it works better for all of us. #gapol #gasen

