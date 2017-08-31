GOP candidate to toast new booze laws at brewpubs

How does Republican Rick Jeffares celebrate an overhauled alcohol law he helped champion? By toasting the new rules at local breweries.

As our AJC colleague Kristina Torres reports, local craft breweries and distilleries for the first time Friday will be legally allowed to sell limited amounts of their beer and spirits directly to customers.

The new law was authored by Jeffares, who is in a crowded race for lieutenant governor, and co-sponsored by state Sen. Hunter Hill, who is locked in an even more crowded race for governor.

Jeffares sent word that he’ll ring in the new law Friday with a visit to a trio of brewpubs in Omaha, West Point and LaGrange.

“Whether you like beer or just like freedom and limited government, tomorrow is a day for celebration,” Jeffares said. “Georgia’s craft brewers worked hard to pass this law and it will only increase their impact as an economic driver in our state.”

(His campaign adds: “Rick’s campaign manager Ryan Williams will be doing the driving.”)

We’re not quite sure yet how Hill will toast the new rules, but we have a few suggestions.

