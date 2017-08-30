‘Political Rewind’ replay: When a GOP lawmaker goes rogue over Confederate monuments

View Caption Hide Caption State Rep. Jason Spencer reviews legislation. House Bill 413 on the the 40th and final legislative day of the 2017 General Assembly on Thursday, March 30, 2017. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” began with that disturbing exchange between state Rep. Jason Spencer, R-Woodbine and his former House colleague, Democrat LaDawn Jones of Atlanta, over Confederate monuments.

Spencer warned Jones that she might “go missing in the Okefenokee” if she advocated the removal of such monuments in south Georgia.

Spencer has since expressed his regrets that his comments “were misinterpreted as a threat.”

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Greg Bluestein, one of your Insiders; Republican consultant Loretta LePore; and Joselyn Butler, who served as press secretary for former Gov. Roy Barnes.

