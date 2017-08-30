Georgia deploys Air National Guard crew to Houston
Gov. Nathan Deal has authorized a Georgia Air National Guard unit to head to storm-battered Texas and help with the recovery of Hurricane Harvey.
The governor’s order dispatched a C-130 cargo aircraft and crew from the 165th Airlift Wing to a Texas air base to help deploy people, equipment and supplies across the flood-ravaged Houston area.
Georgia joins a growing cadre of states that have sent Guard units to hard-hit areas around Houston to offer their manpower and equipment amid the growing crisis. Deal’s announcement came a day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mobilized all 12,000 members of the Texas National Guard.
