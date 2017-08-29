What worries Georgia Democrats? Themselves

The bitter back-and-forth erupted almost as soon as Stacey Evans was shouted down from the stage by supporters of her Democratic rival for governor chanting “support black women.”

In that crowded hotel ballroom, on social media and in Democratic gatherings over the next week, accusations and insults flew between backers of Evans, who is white, and Stacey Abrams, who is black.

Though the protest was but one moment in a brewing campaign, it instantly underscored racial tensions within the Democratic coalition, a tenuous alliance of a growing bloc of black voters and a dwindling number of whites.

Abrams and her supporters say the campaign was “wholly unaffiliated” with the protest. Some said the incident was blown out of proportion and that it involved Evans’ education stance and not her skin color. But others share Register’s fear that it was just the opening salvo of a Georgia version of the Hillary Clinton-Bernie Sanders feud that could cripple the party.

Read the rest of the story: A divide over the two Staceys has Georgia Democrats worried

