‘Political Rewind’ replay: Pondering an MLK statue at the state Capitol

View Caption Hide Caption State Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, largely responsible coordinating the desires of the King family, the sculptor, and the financing of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue, puts his hand to the final result. Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” takes a breather from the doings of President Donald Trump and the flood in Houston. Instead, we focused exclusively on the unveiling of a bronze statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the state Capitol on Monday.

The sound clips are numerous – from House Speaker David Ralston, who was a seventh-grader in Ellijay when King was assassinated in 1968, to Gov. Nathan Deal, who spoke of an “evolved” attitude toward King, to Bernice King, who connected her father’s statue to the trauma of Charlottesville.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s super-sized panel: Host Bill Nigut; Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson; Republican consultant Heath Garrett; Georgia WIN List founder Melita Easters; GPB Radio’s Sam Whitehead; and yours truly.

