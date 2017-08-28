Georgia to unveil new MLK statue at Capitol today

Georgia leaders will unveil the first statue of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at the statehouse grounds, more than three years after Gov. Nathan Deal first announced the project.

The governor is set to join Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson on Monday at 10 a.m. outside the Georgia statehouse to lift the curtain on the long-awaited statue.

It’s been a long time coming.

At a 2014 King Day ceremony at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Deal pledged to honor King’s legacy with a statue on the statehouse grounds. The Republican set the stage for the decision months earlier with his decision to remove a statue of a white supremacist politician from the Capitol grounds.

But the plans to honor the civil rights legend stalled over negotiations with the King estate, then they were plunged into limbo when the original sculptor, Andy Davis, died after his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck.

A new sculptor, Atlanta artist Martin Dawe, was tapped in June 2016, and state officials lined up corporate sponsors to pick up part of the tab. He’s been under intense professional pressure to get King’s likeness just right.

The statue is wrapped in political symbolism, and it’s being unveiled on the anniversary of King’s famed “I Have Dream” speech. African-American leaders have pushed for decades for a King statue on the statehouse grounds, and his physical presence at the statehouse is now limited to an oil portrait on the Capitol’s second floor.

The unveiling comes at a time of new scrutiny into symbols from the Jim Crow era in Georgia and elsewhere.

Lawmakers are expected to debate next year how to handle the more than 100 Civil War monuments scattered across the state. And descendants of Alexander H. Stephens, the vice president of the Confederacy, want to remove his statue from the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall.

