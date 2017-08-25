‘Political Rewind’ replay: Looking toward Monday’s unveiling of an MLK statue

View Caption Hide Caption AJC file

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” steps off with the dilemma faced by two Jewish members of Donald Trump’s cabinet, given the president’s delayed and varying condemnation of white supremacist groups after the Charlottesville tragedy.

Beyond that, there’s Monday’s dedication of a statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the lawn of the state Capitol – the first African-American to be so honored, 49 years and four months after he was assassinated.

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Andra Gillespie, the Emory University political scientist; GeorgiaPundit.com editor Todd Rehm; Democratic strategist Howard Franklin; and yours truly.

