Word began leaking out on Wednesday, but Roland Martin has now posted a YouTube video in which Hall of Fame slugger Hank Aaron comes to the defense of former San Fransciso 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who refused to stand for the national anthem to protest police brutality against African-Americans.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the team this spring and remains unsigned. Aaron implied that he’s among those who think Kaepernick is being unfairly blackballed.

Aaron’s remarks were made last weekend in Atlanta. Here’s the video:

Said Aaron:

“I think he’s [Colin Kaepernick] getting a raw deal. If you look at all the quarterbacks right now, I think you’d have to say he’s 1,2,3,4. I don’t think anybody can do the things he could do. So you know, I just wish somebody would open up and give him a chance to do his thing…

“I’d love to see some other players stand up. I would love that. I think it would give him some incentive. I think it would help him.

“I think this decision is coming from the owners. I don’t think it’s coming from the general manager.”

In a separate broadcast, Martin quoted Aaron as saying he would not be watching NFL games this year, but the remark is not contained in above recording.

