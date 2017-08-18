Our Products
‘Political Rewind’ replay: Steve Bannon exits the White House tent

GPB Political Rewind.
In this April file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon steps off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base. AP/Alex Brandon

On today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind,” the late Friday exit of White House strategist Steve Bannon couldn’t be avoided.

Here’s the question: Would it have been better – as Lyndon Johnson might have said — to keep the Breitbart executive inside the tent, [looking] out, or outside the tent [looking] in?

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; Michael Owens, chairman of the Cobb County Democratic party; Eric Tanenblatt, a Republican consultant; and Beth Schapiro, a retired Democratic pollster.

