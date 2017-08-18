‘Political Rewind’ replay: Steve Bannon exits the White House tent
On today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind,” the late Friday exit of White House strategist Steve Bannon couldn’t be avoided.
Here’s the question: Would it have been better – as Lyndon Johnson might have said — to keep the Breitbart executive inside the tent, [looking] out, or outside the tent [looking] in?
If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:
Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; Michael Owens, chairman of the Cobb County Democratic party; Eric Tanenblatt, a Republican consultant; and Beth Schapiro, a retired Democratic pollster.
View Comments 0