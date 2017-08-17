What Johnny Isakson said about Charlottesville

We’re a little bit slow in doing so, but allow us to point you to this sound clip of remarks that U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson made to the Georgia Chamber on Tuesday, courtesy of the GPB Macon bureau:

Isakson began by citing that Ben Franklin quote in which the founding father says that we have a republic – if we can keep it. And then, said the senator:

“There are times in our history where we’re confronted with challenges, and if we look the other way, if we didn’t accept the challenge, it would cause us in effect to lose that republic – for which there would be no replacement.

“America is a great country. And what happened in Charlottesville, Va., didn’t just happen in Charlottesville, Ga. It happened in America.

“The great words of Martin Luther King in his letters from the Birmingham jail, had some of the most direct quotes I’ve ever used in my speeches, to make points I could never have thought of myself.

“One of them was on such things as Charlottesville. When he said to black ministers, who were urging him to slow down, he wrote back and said, injustice in America anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

“Charlottesville is one of those examples. What happened in Charlottesville was in Virginia, but it might as well have happened here. Because if things like that start happening around our country, we begin to lose the greatest country on the face of this earth.”