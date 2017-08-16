‘Political Rewind’ replay: Donald Trump and the aftermath of Charlottesville

View Caption Hide Caption Susan Bro, mother to Heather Heyer, speaks during a memorial for her daughter, at the Paramount Theater on Wednesday in Charlottesville, Va. Heyer was killed Saturday, when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally. Andrew Shurtleff-Pool/Getty Images

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” focuses on President Donald Trump’s decision to walk back his condemnation of a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va.

But first was the sound from the memorial service for Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed when a white nationalist rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. From the Associated Press:

“They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her,” said Susan Bro, receiving a standing ovation from the hundreds who packed a downtown theater to remember 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Heyer’s death on Saturday — and President Donald Trump’s insistence that “both sides” bear responsibility for the violence — continued to reverberate across the country, triggering fury among many Americans and soul-searching about the state of race relations in the U.S. The uproar has accelerated efforts in many cities to remove symbols of the Confederacy.

If you couldn’t catch it life, click below to listen to it now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Teresa Tomlinson, mayor of Columbus; Leo Smith, a former Georgia GOP staffer; Patricia Murphy, columnist the Daily Beast and Roll Call; and Greg Bluestein, one of your AJC Insiders.

Related