Johnny Isakson heckled at testy KSU town hall

Georgia U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson was met by a thunderous crowd Monday in Kennesaw that heckled and shouted down many of the Republican’s remarks on health care, climate change and police brutality but cheered his swift denunciation of last weekend’s attacks in Charlottesville, Va.

Monday’s town hall at Kennesaw State University, on Isakson’s home turf of Cobb County, careened from the rocky to the uproarious as a largely unfriendly crowd took the rare opportunity to vent about President Donald Trump and the GOP agenda before a Republican member of Congress.

Attendees peppered the third-term senator with questions on everything from individual members of the Trump White House to gay rights and Isakson’s recent vote to overhaul Medicaid. Isakson was booed after he said “all lives matter” and as he explained his votes last month in favor of various Republican health care proposals, which he said were designed to set up negotiations with the House.

“You’ve got to get it to a conference committee or it’s not going to happen,” he said, as some in the crowd roared their displeasure. “I didn’t like it, but I voted for it. I couldn’t get to where I wanted to go unless I followed the road that led me there.”

The testy moments started even before the third-term Republican made his official entrance onto the stage and continued as Isakson turned to leave, when he was hit with shouts of “shame.”

