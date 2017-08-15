Abrams calls for removal of Confederate faces off Stone Mountain
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams called for the removal of the giant carving that depicts three Confederate war leaders on the face of state-owned Stone Mountain, saying it “remains a blight on our state and should be removed.”
“We must never celebrate those who defended slavery and tried to destroy the union,” Abrams said in a series of tweets posted early Tuesday, a response to the deadly violence sparked by white supremacist groups in Charlottesville, Va.
Removing the faces of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson would take a monster of a sandblaster and require a change in state law. The Georgia code has a clear mandate for the memorial, saying it should be “preserved and protected for all time as a tribute to the bravery and heroism of the citizens of this state who suffered and died in their cause.”
Lawmakers and civil rights groups have called for the removal of Confederate symbols at the memorial for years. After the 2015 shooting deaths of nine black worshipers by a white supremacist in Charleston, several legislators pushed for a boycott until Rebel flags at the site come down.
Georgia leaders have embraced recent changes to distance the state from its Rebel history.
Gov. Nathan Deal quietly struck Confederate Memorial Day from the state’s official holiday calendar and removed the statue of a segregationist leader from the state grounds. State-issued license plates featuring the Rebel emblem have been altered, though only slightly. Statues and paintings of Confederate leaders in the statehouse are facing fresh criticism. And the state is set to unveil a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. outside the Capitol this month.
Abrams faces state Rep. Stacey Evans in next year’s Democratic primary, and the race has quickly turned testy. She has faced criticism for refusing to rebuke protesters who chanted “support black women” at Evans at a progressive conference over the weekend.
Four high-profile Republicans are in the race, and several were critical of her stance. Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle said the state has taken “great strides” to add exhibits that give a more inclusive view of the Civil War.
“Instead of dividing Georgians with inflammatory rhetoric for political gain,” he said, “we should work together to add to our history, not take from it.”
Here is Abrams’ full Twitter string:
The removal of the bas relief of Confederates from Stone Mountain has been a constant debate since the state bought the property in 1958. /1
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 15, 2017
Paid for by founders of the 2nd KKK, the monument had no purpose other than celebration of racism, terror & division when carved in 1915. /2
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 15, 2017
We must never celebrate those who defended slavery and tried to destroy the Union. /3
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 15, 2017
Confederate monuments belong in museums where we can study and reflect on that terrible history, not in places of honor across our state. /4
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 15, 2017
The managers of Stone Mountain have taken steps to educate w a powerful audio tour to return the listener to the horrors of slavery. /5
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 15, 2017
But the visible image of Stone Mountain's edifice remains a blight on our state and should be removed. /6
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 15, 2017
State leg led by the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus have pushed for action for decades. I supported action then & I renew calls now. /7
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 15, 2017
I call for the removal of that "monkey" on our nation's capitol mall.
If every thing Confederate - monuments, flags, streets, buildings, parks, stadiums, auditoriums, cemeteries - and all Confederate history, cultural references, and all books, magazine articles, movies, TV shows, holidays, Civil War re-enactments, you name it --- If all of those things instantly disappeared from our culture and history over night , what would it change? What would it accomplish other than a complete dumbing down of American history. It would be hard to imagine a more empty and meaningless gesture.
Why? The vast majority of people who do pay attention, respect, and honor to things Confederate are not the people who have thwarted black American progress and held back black Americans during the last 60 years. The vast majority do not gaze upon Stone Mountain and wistfully and sentimentally think of burning crosses and wishing that racism, discrimination could return so that black Americans could be put back into their place. No. Those cretins who showed up in Charlotte last weekend are a less than minuscule section of the white population and they are supported by even less of the white population, including Southerners..
All of this is a red herring that plays well for those leaders and politicians who never want to face confront or deal with the greatest problem facing black America. It is not skinheads, white nationalists, the KKK, or white supremacists and their "millions upon millions" of followers and sympathizers.
Black America's greatest and most critical problem is mirrored far more by the 9 violent murders in Chicago on Sunday (yawn!) than a bunch of skin heads and idiots taking to the streets in Virginia. And that problem is the ongoing destruction and decline of the American black family and the ever-growing inter-generational government dependence. That problem is hardly ever addressed, if at all, and don't expect it to be any time soon.
It is far easier to get people to believe that a splinter group of racists and bigots and haters is the root cause of the permanent under class status that is taking hold in black America than doing the hard work and making the effort necessary to reverse the decline and restore the black American family. And there is only one - only one - group of people who are in a position to accomplish that - black Americans.
When did ISIS infiltrate the United States? One of the first things ISIS did when they took over Iraq was to destroy ancient artifacts from the past.
I don't see why blacks are complaining about slavery while signing up to be a slave themselves.
You live food stamp to food stamp. You made yourself a modern slave. Dependant for everything on someone else.
@Bob Barkerr Shut the F-ck up. Liar.
@Bob Barkerr You don't help the racial situation in this country with stupid comments like that.
Look! Why are all you "conservatives" and confederate lovers getting bent out of shape? Abrams is not going to win! Don't we still have the "hackable touch screen" voting machines in Georgia! as long As we have them, repubs are guaranteed "VICTORY"!!!
@Cinque Fouronetwo Still butt hurt by the election huh?
@Cinque Fouronetwo Good. Victory is good.
@Bob Tom @Cinque Fouronetwo Machines still flawed, dude.
The FBI has facial recognition software that will identify all the homegrown terrorist who committed acts of terrorism in Charlottesville, VA. Wonder why the kkk wore sheets and hoods? To protect their identity so people would not know who they were. Today in the 21st century homegrown terrorist think they do not need to hide their identity. If they have a job their employer will fire them ASAP. If they are a student no one will hire them? If you have a outstanding warrant (traffic ticket, etc.) you will be arrested. If they have family and friends, no one will want to associate with them. Being a homegrown terrorist has its consequences and I hope those who choose to exercise their 1st amendment constitutional rights should beware of the consequences - good or bad.
@Robert1959 The only terrorists in Charlottesville were AntiFa and BLM and their various mindless allies. Don't believe anything you see on TV, you silly old boomer.
Why do confederate lovers care so much about a statue? What is into you people and your idol worship of the confederacy? Please explain.
@standingovation It's part of their heritage. That's why. This is just like ISIS destroying monuments world wide. Moronic.
Morons. They don't even know what the Civil War was about. They walk among us. And they BREED. Be afraid. Be very afraid.
Can someone articulate to me the difference between this and the isis state defacing statues in Iraq?
ISIS cuts off heads of the innocent. Those who wish to see these statutes and monuments removed aren't out chopping off heads. That's a huge difference. Also, ISIS is still in existence, the confederacy has long been eradicated.
@standingovation dumbass. you are ISIS. Violent and ignorant of the facts. Intolerant jerks.
@standingovation So we give standing ovations to babbling idiots?
Davis, Lee, and Jackson fought bravely alongside Grant and others during the US-Mexico War many years prior to the Civil War. Together, they won and because of their victory, it changed the physical area of the United States by adding territory to the west, including California and by setting the southern border of Texas at the Rio Grande river once and for all. Davis was wounded in the heel and never even got off his horse while being treated. He walked with a limp for the rest of his life. These three men are American heroes and deserve to be treated with respect! It is getting a bit tedious that the left always seem to get their way while we sit by and allow these travesties to go on.
@El Conde Not a lot of memorials to Benedict Arnold are there? He also fought bravely on the American side.
So I guess we need to get rid of everything George Washington and Thomas Jefferson since they owned slaves???? Liberalism is a mental disorder, I've been saying that for years.
Actually, the ethos or spirit of confederate monuments is rooted in racism.
Just spent a week at Stone Mountain and I can say is hundreds of blacks will lose jobs if Stone Mountain goes away. Not to mention all the monies tourists bring into the area to stay in the park and see the mountain. The SkyLift is open year round for a reason, money.
The mountain will remain, the monument will go.
The democrat party has aligned itself with fundamentalist Islam, just as Hitler did...This is no coincidence.
@Lachesis Atropos Those were winners, they get to stay.
Next, these America hating leftists will want to take down Mt. Rushmore.
@Watts Onsecond Washington owned slaves and did not abolish slavery when he was president, his image has to go!
How is removing this monument any different than ISIS destroying artifacts from past empires in the Mideast? All the liberals and the UN decried the destruction.
The Democrat party is now ISIS! Shout it from the rooftops!! Shame the Revisionists of History! What happens now? Do they remove photographs of the Confederates as the Soviet Union used to do when a person fell out of favor?
This can't end well! Fight the Revisionists!!!
There a huge difference between remembering history and celebrating it it's losers, those that would have destroyed out country.
Attention Proggs, remember to call everyone you disagree with a racist.
Why stop with Stone Mountain? Gotta bulldoze Manassas and Fredericksburg Battlefields. Then proceed to march on Atlanta and burn a swath across the southern states, and finally finish at Richmond and burn Richmond to the ground.
@MicheleLloyd Lets remove all the confederate graves from cemeteries as well, those evil confederates don't deserve graves!
As I recall, this is the exact tactic used by Muslim terrorists. They destroy anything not Muslim. They destroyed many statues/structures in the Middle East, and in Afghanistan they destroyed a Buddhist statue that was over 1,000 years old.
Idol worship is sin
@Lachesis Atropos Seems our American minorities are gonna follow the ISIL template for what they want life in America to be like.
@RobertFarr @Lachesis Atropos Caucasians make up only 7% of the world population, who is the minority?
@Lachesis Atropos @RobertFarr This is an American issue, not a "worldwide" issue....get it?
When will Abrams call for the destruction of the Democratic party since it supported slavery and segregation?
@Darken-Rahl Because they are repubs NOW!
@Cinque Fouronetwo @Darken-Rahl Yep, keep telling yourself that......
And Republicans at that time supported the removal of all vestiges of the Confederacy. I take it, being a Republican, that's the way you feel too, right?
@Darken-Rahl Never ... the DNC needs to keep black Americans forever chained the company (federal) farm to ensure they have people to vote for them.
@orogeny @Darken-Rahl Never said I was a Republican. I don't conform to your labels or molds, I break them like a hammer to a land mine!
LOL!!! Do you support Trump? If so, you are a Republican. And I'll bet you are dumb enough to hit a land mine with a hammer.
@orogeny @Darken-Rahl Love the broad brush that you paint with......I don't necessarily so much support Trump as I despised Clinton more.
Not gonna happen anytime soon. The state makes money off the carving.
Quite hilarious to see the left come out as ultra patriotic. Hard to take them at their word when their radicals are burning American flags everywhere.
When it comes time to vote for governor, Georgians should "Remember Stone Mountain".
