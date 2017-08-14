Johnny Isakson: Donald Trump shouldn’t have dithered over Charlottesville
U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson on Monday leveled some sharp criticism of President Donald Trump’s failure to immediately condemn racist organizers of a Charlottesville, Va., protest that turned deadly this weekend.
Isakson made his remarks on GPB Radio’s “Political Rewind,” in what was essence a prequel to this evening’s town hall meeting at Kennesaw State University.
Asked if he were satisfied with Trump’s response, Isakson said:
“If something that rises to that level of horror takes place, it should be expeditiously and quickly addressed by the leader of that country…”
Does holding office in an overwhelmingly red state make it harder to criticize the president? Said the senator;
“No. Right’s right and wrong is wrong. And when something carries to that level, not only is it not hard, but it’s incumbent upon me as an elected official with some standing in the state to speak out against it.”
Did Trump take too long?
“Any pause could be measured as too long. Because, how do you gauge the measurement. It should be swift, it should be concise. It should be to the point. And it should leave no room for equivocation or speculation on anybody’s mind as to where the president stands.”
Do the David Dukes of the world see delay and hesitation from Trump as a wink of approval? Said Isakson:
“People of no standing and no credibility will seek any way they can to get it, including stealing it from somebody who’s got it. That’s why if you’re an elected official and someone embraces you as their hero, yet they stand for something that you’re against – if you don’t speak out, you’re by acquiescence endorsing what they do.”
On the topic of health care, Isakson defended his vote in favor of a “skinny repeal” of the Affordable Care Act last month as a means of getting the effort to a House-Senate conference committee. Said Isakson:
“The way you begin to get to a decision and a final piece of work is get out of 535 people’s hands and get into thirty-five or forty peoples’ hands – the conference committee.”
But the senator repeated his contention that, if pre-existing conditions are to be covered by health insurance, some form of coercion is needed to require all Americans to buy it.
Obamacare leveled an IRS-imposed tax on the uninsured. A House Republican attempt to repeal the ACA would have allowed private companies to level heavy penalties on those who skipped premiums. Said Isakson:
“For years we tried to figure out a way to get people to buy car insurance. We finally created a situation called “no fault,” so you can’t get your license plate unless you buy car insurance to protect the people that you hit. All the sudden, car insurance – everybody had it…
“We’ve got to find a reason that causes people to say, ‘You know, I’ve got to go ahead and buy my own insurance. When everybody’s buying insurance, or buying some coverage, you amortize the risk over a larger pool of people. You lower the cost of pre-existing conditions. You lower the cost of any high-cost medical procedures….
“Before we get through with this thing, there may be another form of no-fault insurance, dealing with health care rather than automobiles.”
If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:
Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut, yours truly, and another AJC Insider, Greg Bluestein.
View Comments 1
The Truth is Out! Johnny has his healthcare and cares less about your! VOTE!
Johnie - wimpy man who voted for wealthcare for uss
Like we care what this goon says..... move on hot air.
No ...Donald Trump SHOULD call out the feds and national gaurd and order a halt to the issuance of ANY public demonstration permits ...impose a curfew and bring law and order back to our now gravely wounded nation
Read something called "The Constitution."
He can't. Thank God.
You still have your sheet on....go sit down somewhere
There's a old saying, " What's done in the dark will come to light."
Sadly, Trump campaign wishes to his followers was to assault a person who oppose his craziness and the ALT-Right, his support base got the message to do the dirty work. Trump also promise to pay their legal fees if charge with an assault.
Now, the light is slowing coming into focus on Trump hidden agenda. Calling news reporting fake news, holding meeting private, getting piss to punished cabinets members if not loyal, and cronyism.
Those racist in the house with Trump are there to push their agenda. Trump will destroy the Republican party for years to come in the code name "Make America great again."
As a result of what happen this past weekend in VA, The ALT-Right understood the Trump code words and I wonder how Trump and Jeff Sessions will deal with his "jail boy" and I like to know if the "jail boy" will call out his leaders when the investigation starts?
What will the murderer say?
GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP.
Shut up and back your president or be replaced
"Jews won't replace us."
Revving up that black Charger?
Ole Johnny agreed with the Angry Mob to deflect away from his do nothing record. Nice one Ole Johnny. Trump is heating up the grease in the frying pan for you slackers. You might want to get back to work a little early. Trump has a nice surprise for you lazy elitists.
Oh Johnny, you are so old you should retire!!
I Wish people had worried as much about Obama and all the damage he caused America.
They would have if he was actually doing harm! Unfortunately for people like you, your savior Trump, is falling apart in your face and you cant handle it! \U0001f602\U0001f602
Well, what damage? Under Obamas watch, no innocent women were killed by nazis in an American town.
This county is full of a bunch of pansies. "Oh the President didn't say the "right words" so now we get the riot and call it a protest and destroy things again and the governors of our states will let us get away with it.
Glad to see Johnny do the right thing for a change. :-) \U0001f44f
Thank you Johnny for speaking the truth. As a democrat I am proud of what you said today
Haha Haha.......but Obama
Hey Johnnie - We the UNITED PEOPLE OF AMERICA SUPPORT OUR REAL AND LEGAL AMERICAN PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP . Adjust or get a new job.
Injustice to one is injustice to all. When you allowed them to terrorize the Black community, that was a license for them to do the same to you. Evil has no honor or loyalty. It seeks to kill and destroy all that is good. No-one is safe, we are all collateral damage.
All these genus men and women.
Naw we wouldn't want to take in all the facts, who's who, where the lines were drawn, etc. He actually did say that he condemns all violent thuggery within hours, no matter who perpetrates it. But that's not the narrative. White people gotta scramble to look like they're not guilty - when they're not. Non-white people scrambling to nail somebody - the more the better. Rats all diving from the light of reality.
At least he didn't lead from behind and make asine remarks before te truth came out, GET OVER IT AND MOVE ON...........
"Dithered?" How about failed to respond appropriately to terrorism!
But, he did. He is what those that hate him, know he is FOUL!!!
Dithered? He attacked both sides, and immediately put federal law on it.
Isaakson....always the sleazy politician
An 'overwhelming red state' that I pray will start turning blue in 2018 and 2020. Republicans should have been speaking out before Trump won the primary - they stayed very quiet until recently after Trump has filled our government with hate - filled people that are intent on destroying our democracy.
Obama was the president of hate. Trump is doing a fantastic job of fixing our economy, foreign affairs, immigration, military/law enforcement, etc.
Woman you are so far behind!!! It was the previous POS that created ALL THE HATE we are seeing now. Your lil guy and Al Sharpton buddy started it with BLM and all of the riots, town stores burned and vandalized, kill cops reteric, etc. Where the hell were you when was all this crap started going on woman?? Trump is the GOOD guy.
Patti Morrison Thompson You are welcome to express your 'opinions' just as I can do. I wasn't born when all this started going on - but I do remember my dear parents telling us about the KKK and the horror and fear their hate spread over our great land. And, I was around during the days of the civil rights protest led by MLK that was peaceful and necessary but met again with hate and ignorance. Sad days have always been with us but I believe in a God that can forgive someone of their hate if they will only ask to be forgiven and then change their lives for the betterment of all mankind. Have a blessed night/
No the liberals and mainstream media is stirring the hate!
It's sad how many of you are delusional. Well said Betty.
America is a FEDERAL REPUBLIC . NOT A DEMOCRACY . ADJUST .
Betty Shuler Benton I guess your parents left out the fact about the KKK being Democrats.
Brenda Addison Apparently times have changed in the democratic party.
Awe Joshua the Dixiecrats switched to the Republican party during the civil rights movement. Funny how you would leave that out..
Wow Betty, you are the hater. Please don't vote, you don't have enough common sense to come in out of the rain.
Awe Barry Wilson considering MLK was a Republican.
Ms Thompson, Trump and good are reluctant to be used in same sentence. He understands that built in his base are these urban terrorists. He wants to take the country back, to where?
This is code for the terrorists, red meat. America has progressed over the last 50 years, and there are those who want it to GO BACK.
In short, trumps right, there are 2 sides:progression v regression.
So, in trumps world from his speech on Saturday, I'm sure he thinks that its partially ables fault that cain slew him. Really?
My end point, I'm sorry, i can't go back to picking cotton for some. It is not an option.i have education, experience & skills. Im not going BACK!
He didn't dither, he spoke the truth, you just didn:t listen. God Bless our President.
Please stay in Mississippi! Cause you'll still talk out the side of your necks!
Planning on it.
He didn't dither you pos need to get your facts straight he could have put it where the blame really belongs with George Soros, Obama hilLIARy, BLM, anti fa and black panthers all terrorist organizations
How do you get an idiot on your side? Tell them to hate that "label" over there. It worked on the Nazis, it worked on racist white Americans, and it's got that idiot Gerald all fired up!
Oh puleez. ..Nobody believes that CRAP. NOT even you...You're just doing what Republicans have mastered, deflecting.
Cathy Mclaurin you are a typical delusional liberal pos! Trump is there to drain the swamp of your elite crap suppliers
Oscewicee Springs the Nation of Islam,BLM and anti fa are responsible for they started the violence
GeraldMiller Though I'm not a liberal. .I prefer being called that as opposed to being a regressive conservative. #45 has invited, called upon every swamp monster on Wall Street and every where he can get them..Look at the CRAP in his administration, he has the dumbest, the dullest, the most corrupt and EVERY LIAR he can convince to join him in attempting to destroy our great nation. I can't understand elitist. I prefer Bernie Sanders
Hahaha a conservative talking about facts. What a joke.
Gerald Miller Whatt has Trump done to drain the swamp? What do you mean by that? Curious to understand your pov.
Cathy Mclaurin yes you liberals started all this crap and need to learn how to lose like you should! Obama and Hillary tried to destroy America
Juan Aguas you will learn that in 2018 when more democrat seats are lost in the house and senate
Oscewicee Springs crap all crap just like you loser liberals
Good Lord. You people need to get a life. You're all Trunpnotized.
Patricia Young you liberals just will never ever learn that silent majority elected Trump and hilLIARy LOST! Get over it and go to our safe place and play with your play dough and remember play dough is not for eating
LMBO\U0001f602\U0001f602\U0001f602. Here stands a moron!
Nadine Martini Gancsos then you can go to a safe place where gov't should not be able to go your home but since you can be found there it still won't be safe! Maybe you could go to Canada or Argentina! You might feel safer there! Yes you must be talking about BLM, anti fa, black panthers, Obama, Isis, sharia law, and my favorite hilLIARy for all the lies and destruction of our country and our constitution. But you won't blame Obama for bringing in foreign invaders without being vetted to OUR IMMIGRATION AND NATURALIZATION SECTION 414 pages 43&44 which states they must assimilate to our laws and our constitution for which they already said they would never do! That makes them ineligible to live here!
Barry Wilson you never were too bright! And you still don't read! If you knew history. Then you might get a little worked up by your democratic party and liberal media lies! They are using the same tactics nazis used! They have a known nazi George Soros and that Ayers guy who wants to overthrow our gov't. By using the tactics in his book! Now reread history on hitler and ayers who is a known terrorist also in calipornia! How they ever let him out I will never guess but they did!
Gerald Miller are you stupid or just acting that way
Beka Owen if you can't understand then you are too stupid yo talk to
Gerald Miller I should have listened to my mother when she told me "never argue with an idiot as he's too stupid to know when he's wrong".
