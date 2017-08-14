In search of Donald Trump’s personal denunciation of white supremacy
Seventy-two hours after Charlottesville, your cable news focus of the day is likely to be on whether President Donald Trump will personally attach his name to a condemnation of white supremacy.
His Tweet topics so far this morning: An endorsement of U.S. Sen. Luther Strange in Alabama, and a condemnation of “obstructionist” Democrats.
On Saturday, Trump condemned “many sides” for the violence at the University of Virginia that had begun with a torch parade by white nationalists on Friday night. An unnamed White House spokesperson tried to fend off criticism on Sunday with this interpretation, according to the New York Times:
“The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred,” the statement said. “Of course that includes white supremacists, K.K.K. neo-Nazi and all extremist groups. He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”
Ivanka Trump also seemed to urge her father in that direction.
Nonetheless, Trump’s re-election campaign thought the timing was right on Sunday to unveil a new TV spot. “The president’s enemies don’t want him to succeed,” is the money line.
