In search of Donald Trump’s personal denunciation of white supremacy

View Caption Hide Caption Flowers are left outside the Charlottesville, Va., General District Court before a scheduled appearance via video link for James Alex Fields Jr. Fields has been charged with second degree murder, malicious wounding, and failure to stop in an accident resulting in death following an incident where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter protesters during the "Unite the Right" rally on Saturday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Seventy-two hours after Charlottesville, your cable news focus of the day is likely to be on whether President Donald Trump will personally attach his name to a condemnation of white supremacy.

His Tweet topics so far this morning: An endorsement of U.S. Sen. Luther Strange in Alabama, and a condemnation of “obstructionist” Democrats.

On Saturday, Trump condemned “many sides” for the violence at the University of Virginia that had begun with a torch parade by white nationalists on Friday night. An unnamed White House spokesperson tried to fend off criticism on Sunday with this interpretation, according to the New York Times:

“The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred,” the statement said. “Of course that includes white supremacists, K.K.K. neo-Nazi and all extremist groups. He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”

Ivanka Trump also seemed to urge her father in that direction.

Nonetheless, Trump’s re-election campaign thought the timing was right on Sunday to unveil a new TV spot. “The president’s enemies don’t want him to succeed,” is the money line.

