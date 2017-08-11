Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and his three Republican rivals signed a pledge that they would enact a “religious liberty” measure if they’re elected, taking a united stance on one of the most contentious debates in Georgia.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp and state Sens. Hunter Hill and Michael Williams had already signaled their support for the pledge. But Cagle’s decision to sign it was a surprise given his changing stances on the measure — and the effort by some allies to spare him from making the decision.

It means that the leading GOP contenders to succeed Gov. Nathan Deal are all unequivocally opposed to his decision to veto the religious liberty measure in 2016 — and that all will push to advance the legislation if they’re elected.

