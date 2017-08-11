View Caption Hide Caption U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter speaks during a town hall at Bible Baptist Church in Savannah on Thursday. Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News via AP

At the last of his nine town hall meetings on the Georgia coast last night, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter drew “jeers and boos” when he defended his use of a colloquial threat against certain Republicans in the opposite chamber, according to the Savannah Morning News.

“Somebody needs to go over there to that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass,” Carter had said last month – on MSNBC – after the collapse of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s attempt to keep alive the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Said Carter on Thursday, according to the newspaper:

“That is a phrase that was used in our neighborhood that meant, get your act together,” Carter said to jeers and boos. “That’s exactly what those senators need to do. They need to get their act together because, right now, they’re holding up health care.”

But in Georgia’s LGBT community, Carter may take more heat for remarks made a day earlier about President Donald Trump’s Twitter-issued ban on transgender troops. “I don’t want ’em serving in the military. I’m sorry,” the Pooler Republican said according to a Twitter report from a Washington Post reporter that is only now circulating.

According to the Georgia Voice, Carter and U.S. Sen. David Perdue are two of only a handful of congressional Republicans who have endorsed Trump’s move.

