Buddy Carter on transgender troops: ‘I don’t want ’em serving in the military’
At the last of his nine town hall meetings on the Georgia coast last night, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter drew “jeers and boos” when he defended his use of a colloquial threat against certain Republicans in the opposite chamber, according to the Savannah Morning News.
“Somebody needs to go over there to that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass,” Carter had said last month – on MSNBC – after the collapse of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s attempt to keep alive the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Said Carter on Thursday, according to the newspaper:
“That is a phrase that was used in our neighborhood that meant, get your act together,” Carter said to jeers and boos. “That’s exactly what those senators need to do. They need to get their act together because, right now, they’re holding up health care.”
But in Georgia’s LGBT community, Carter may take more heat for remarks made a day earlier about President Donald Trump’s Twitter-issued ban on transgender troops. “I don’t want ’em serving in the military. I’m sorry,” the Pooler Republican said according to a Twitter report from a Washington Post reporter that is only now circulating.
According to the Georgia Voice, Carter and U.S. Sen. David Perdue are two of only a handful of congressional Republicans who have endorsed Trump’s move.
I don't want him serving in Congress. Oh well, we can't always get what we want.
Just curious, has Buddy Carter ever served in the military?
Did ole Buddy serve?
At 9:41 AM, 629 comments.....
The freaks on the left and blue in the face, argueing for transflakes and (g)ays....
Anti-biblical, lets share the pot dumba$$es...
The same bunch...'consummedobama, ' ,can'ocrap , Gilligan, Borum, Jezhell, Yella-twit, Rubert1969.....
Day in, day out losers.....
@.Lillian_.. Go ahead ,tell folks you REALLY look like Nancy Pelosi.....
scam alert.
But they already are. ....
He's a disgrace.
Did buddy Carter serve anything
They been in there for years so what the problem
Troops are troops. They want to serve let them serve
NOT IN OUR MILITARY!! NOT ANYMORE!! THERE HAVE BEEN TWICE AS MANY AS RAPED AND SUICIDES AND ATTACKS THAN EVER BEFORE!! TRANSGENDERS HAVE NO PLACE IN OUR MILITARY!! THEY ARE THERE TO FIGHT NOT PLAY AROUND!!
Their not holding up healthcare,they are protecting healthcare,you need to get "your" act together.
I sure don't give one flying fig for what YOU want. If someone wants to put their life on the line, serving our country, they deserve our respect and gratitude. They earn their honor.
The army isn't for expressing yourself.....
If you're in the state of Georgia or cam just relate to my situation share and sign please https://petitions.moveon.org/sign/legalizing-marijuan-in?source=c.em.mt&r_by=13823833
niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
In my day in military, we didn't allows fags, mentally unstable and nobody would want them to have your back in fox-hole or combat.
Dam I say tbey all quit then, if they don't want you then to hell with them
fgfhher
bvcvcvcvcvcvcv
Then he'll have friends raping young boys!
And I don't want Buddy Carter serving in the legislature.
I don't want to spend more tax money to kick them out. Let them fight. I support our troops!!
Well Buddy I don't want you serving in the US gov't so suck it up buttercup.
Give Buddy a gun and uniform
Well be the Trump boys will serve \U0001f923\U0001f923\U0001f923\U0001f923
Lured, I do not believe your numbers. It is unimportant whether Buddy Carter served in the military, but nice try.
Free speech he has a right to it !!
Bless his heart.............
You're so polite!! LOL :)
Just a good little southern girl.........
Transgender and gay people have always been in our society and military. The founder of our military drill, training and tactics was gay. Get over it.
I don't even know who that is, nor do I care to. Sounds like a troll of a dudebro. Nope.
As I strongly suspected, this guy is a chickenhawk who did not serve in the military himself.
They have and they are. And they died for us. Unlike bone spur Trump. I guess they are not bothering him on the golf course.
Do us all a favor..........just die ....real soon
Are they serving honorably? Will they protect their buddies in a firefight? Will they serve when and where they're called? If so, let 'em stay.
No one cares what you want buddy!
Neither do we or other soldiers.
What if I told you they can be TG out and not transition. And still serve. And they have been for generations.
Lol! No they haven't.
I am in awe of Sheryl's knowledge of every single servicemen berry in existence since the founding of this country. Well done, sir.
Yeah ! Bruce Jenner would make a great marine !
I don't want him serving in Congress, but he is there...
[…] has taken heat for his more candid comments. He faced blowback from the LGBT community for his comments backing Trump’s transgender military ban. He also made national news for remarking that someone should “snatch a knot” in the […]