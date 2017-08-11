An uneventful Johnny Isakson town hall? Perhaps not

View Caption Hide Caption Protesters disrupt Representative Doug Collins’ town hall meeting at the City of Gainesville Public Safety Complex on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, in Gainesville. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

If Georgia U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson was hoping to be greeted by a low-key crowd next week at his first in-person town hall of the year, that may be wishful thinking.

A local chapter of the progressive group Indivisible indicated it’s planning to make its presence known when the Republican takes the stage at Kennesaw State University on Monday evening.

“THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN TRAINING FOR!!!” read the description of the Facebook event inviting members of Indivisible Sea Change, the 6thCongressional District chapter of the Trump resistance group, to the town hall.

It’s not clear what the group’s exact plans are for the event — the page’s organizer did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. But the national group’s guide to public town hall events advises its members to stick to a prepared list of “sharp,” “fact-based questions” and not give up microphones until they’re satisfied with the answers from the lawmaker at hand.

If the event is anything like U.S. Rep. Doug Collins’ town hall in Gainesville on Wednesday, things could get hairy. Here’s a scene from the Republican’s Q&A session:

"Yelling at me is not going to change my position." Georgia @RepDougCollins tries to quiet protesters at a town hall meeting. #gapol pic.twitter.com/OiceCas4uW — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 9, 2017

Left-leaning groups have been pressuring members of Georgia’s congressional delegation to hold in-person town hall events since Donald Trump was inaugurated. Many GOP lawmakers have instead shied away from the spotlight, especially after a constituent service day with congressional staffers turned rowdy back in February.

Some have opted to meet with invite-only crowds. Others have utilized the more controlled telephone town hall format. Isakson held three of those this spring and summer, all of which were generally polite affairs. But some critics have criticized the strategy as a way of shutting out critics.

